Gas Station Chain K&G Tires Of The Jokes And Will Change Name

Gas station and convenience store chain Kum & Go will reportedly rebrand after being bought out in 2023. The new owners are reportedly worried the double entendre in Kum & Go's name could hurt its business prospects.



Established in Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go was acquired by FJ Management's Maverik chain in April 2023 according to CSP Daily News. Initially, the Utah-based Maggelet family that owns FJ Management reportedly planned to rebrand only the Kum & Go locations in Maverik's territory, and leave the rest of the network unchanged. However, its tone seemed to shift late last year.



"I think there was some concern about the inadvertent double entendre of the Kum & Go name," a source with knowledge of Maverik's management told CSP Daily News.





