Gas Station Chain That Biden Was Booed At Is Being Sued By EEOC For Discrimination

On Thursday, Biden's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) revealed they had filed a lawsuit against the Sheetz convenience store and gas station chain alleging that its hiring practices "disproportionately screened out Black, Native American/Alaska Native and multiracial applicants." This comes only days after President Joe Biden made a disastrous campaign stop at a Sheetz in Pennsylvania.

In a press release, the EEOC said that the chain's long-standing practice of using criminal conviction records to screen and deny applicants was a violation of Title VII's prohibition on "disparate impact discrimination."