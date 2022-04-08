Gasoline Remains High In California Despite National Drop In Prices

Some lucky Americans are right about now seeing gas prices sitting at under $3.7 a gallon. That’s a major improvement from over a month ago and clear proof that it’s possible to go even lower. However, not everyone gets the same values at the fuel station. Different states have contrasting laws and regulations, so it’s wise to be prepared for changes. Moreover, some concerning events are going on globally. Here’s what you should know about current and future pump values.



Right now, things are going our way when it comes to paying for fuel. For the time being, we’re looking almost good. The national average gas price for regular is sitting at $4.1 per gallon. That’s almost $1 less than the cost we all witnessed just a little over 30 days ago.



Read Article