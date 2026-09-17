Gavin Newsom Appears On Jay Leno's Garage To Sign Classic Car Bill

A collector-car-friendly piece of legislation has just become law in California. Governor Gavin Newsom visited Jay Leno's Garage to sign the bill that will make one of the biggest changes ever for owners or potential owners of classic vehicles in the state. Officially, it's called State Bill 1392, but heavy support from car-mad comedian Jay Leno linked his name to the bill inextricably. Backed by Leno and by automotive aftermarket industry group SEMA, this change to legislation will phase in smog check exemptions for classic or collector cars.



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