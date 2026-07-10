Gavin Newsom Cracks Down On Out Of State Registrations, Closes Montana Loophole

Agent009 submitted on 10/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:12 AM

Views : 144 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: nypost.com

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California is cracking down on a tax strategy that allowed some luxury-car owners to save tens of thousands of dollars by registering their vehicles through shell companies in Montana.
 
A $600,000 Lamborghini owner bragged about saving $70,000 through the arrangement, but California has now moved to shut down the strategy as the state estimates it could recover $20 million a year.
 
The boast appeared in a criminal complaint filed by the California Department of Justice, with the buyer celebrating five years of Montana registration for just $3,000, according to The Los Angeles Times.



 
 
 


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Gavin Newsom Cracks Down On Out Of State Registrations, Closes Montana Loophole

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