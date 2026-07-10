Gavin Newsom Cracks Down On Out Of State Registrations, Closes Montana Loophole

California is cracking down on a tax strategy that allowed some luxury-car owners to save tens of thousands of dollars by registering their vehicles through shell companies in Montana.

A $600,000 Lamborghini owner bragged about saving $70,000 through the arrangement, but California has now moved to shut down the strategy as the state estimates it could recover $20 million a year.

The boast appeared in a criminal complaint filed by the California Department of Justice, with the buyer celebrating five years of Montana registration for just $3,000, according to The Los Angeles Times.