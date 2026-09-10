Geely Auto Announces Plan To Enter Canadian Market In 2027 With Several Models

Geely Auto announced its official entry into Canada in 2027 with a bunch of models that have yet to be disclosed. The company’s current lineup includes Geely, Geely Galaxy, Zeekr, and Lynk & Co brands. This automaker is currently building its retail and service network. Canada previously made headlines after the allocation of a quota of 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles annually that are subject to a tariff rate of 6.1% without the additional 100% tariff. This quota will gradually increase to 70,000 vehicles per year. It was previously shared that Tesla and Lincoln became the earliest beneficiaries of this policy.



Read Article