Geely Auto Announces Plan To Enter Canadian Market In 2027 With Several Models

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:05:08 PM

Views : 3,134 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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Geely Auto announced its official entry into Canada in 2027 with a bunch of models that have yet to be disclosed. The company’s current lineup includes Geely, Geely Galaxy, Zeekr, and Lynk & Co brands. This automaker is currently building its retail and service network.

 
Canada previously made headlines after the allocation of a quota of 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles annually that are subject to a tariff rate of 6.1% without the additional 100% tariff. This quota will gradually increase to 70,000 vehicles per year. It was previously shared that Tesla and Lincoln became the earliest beneficiaries of this policy.


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Geely Auto Announces Plan To Enter Canadian Market In 2027 With Several Models

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