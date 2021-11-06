Geely Debuts The Vision Starburst Concept - If THIS Is The Face Of The EV Revolution Are You All For It?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Geely is one of the most technologically advanced automakers from China. It’s actually the company that owns Volvo and has deep connections with Daimler over a few different projects. Just recently, Geely unveiled an impressive flagship SUV model during the Auto Shanghai 2021, and now it’s ready to preview the next chapter in its history. With the Vision Starburst Concept, Geely is presenting its new design direction derived from the company’s Expanding Cosmos design philosophy used as a design board for future models. The overall inspiration for the design study comes from “the stellar phenomena where brilliant nebulas and magnificent elements come together, merging, fusing and finally bursting into new stars,” the brand explains.



Read Article