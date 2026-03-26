Geely Drops Jaws With Galaxy Battleship 700 Rival For Land Cruiser And Defender

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:54 AM

Views : 310 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Ladies, gentlemen and Land Rover’s lawyers, allow us to introduce the all-new Geely Galaxy Battleship 700: China’s answer to the legendary Defender and the equally mighty Toyota Land Cruiser that Auto Express has confirmed will be coming to the UK in 2028.
 
A concept of the Chinese goliath’s square-jawed, flagship 4x4 was unveiled last year at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. As promised, the production version is almost identical, and as a result bears far more than a passing resemblance to those iconic all-terrain conquerors, plus others such as the Ford Bronco. 


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Geely Drops Jaws With Galaxy Battleship 700 Rival For Land Cruiser And Defender

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