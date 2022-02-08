Geely FX11 SUV. HAVE THEY NO SHAME? China Seems To Like The ART And SCIENCE Of The Cadillac Lyriq Design.

Looks like the Chinese are polishing up on the knowledge of ART and SCIENCE. That would be GM's art and science design language which is seen in their new FX11 SUV.

What are your thoughts?






