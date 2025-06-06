Geely Targets The Camry With Twice the Range At Half The Price

The mid-size sedan may be fading into the background in the West, but in China, it’s still very much in the spotlight. Buyers there haven’t written off the segment just yet, and neither has Geely. The automaker has rolled out the new Galaxy A7, a model aimed at both local competitors and foreign nameplates like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. It’ll be offered exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. This electrified sedan promises a total driving range of more than 2,100 km (1,300 miles), made possible by a new and highly efficient hybrid system. Positioned within Geely’s growing Galaxy lineup, the A7 is aimed at customers who want serious range but aren’t ready to commit to a full EV.



