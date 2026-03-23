Geely To Bring Defender Competitor To The EU

If you think that there are too many crossovers and SUVs out there, then you clearly haven’t heard that several companies are working on launching even more such rides, and one of them will come directly from China, offered in its local market and in Europe, allegedly. The model was signed by Geely’s China division and images of it ended up on the World Wide Web recently. Mind you, it was actually the automaker itself that released the photos of a camouflaged prototype, which looks like a Land Rover Defender. But it doesn’t have anything in common with it, other than the overall appearance, and if it is anything like the British brand’s model, then it should be a veritable overlander.



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