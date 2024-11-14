Geely to Merge Zeeker And Lynk & Co. Into Mega EV Brand

Geely Group is reportedly consolidating its Lynk & Co. and Zeekr brands to focus on the new energy vehicle (NEV) market. According to sources cited by the state-run Economic Daily, Zeekr will take a controlling stake in Lynk & Co., with a formal announcement expected soon. This consolidation follows Geely’s shift from broad expansion to a more focused approach, outlined in the Taizhou Declaration on September 1, 2024. It is part of an ongoing effort to integrate its core businesses Zeekr, launched in 2021, has become a significant player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, while Lynk & Co., a joint venture between Geely and Volvo since 2017, has faced challenges in keeping up with the rapid rise of EVs. Despite reaching one million sales in six years, Lynk & Co. only introduced its first battery electric vehicle, Z10 (see specs), in 2024. As part of the integration, Lynk & Co. will retain its brand, but its team and strategy will align more closely with Zeekr, particularly in financial and procurement functions.



Read Article