Gen Z Designers Take A Crack At Creating Cars They Would Drive

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has introduced two electric vehicle concepts that cover the opposite ends of the automotive spectrum - a convertible sports car not dissimilar to a McLaren Elva and an off-road SUV. What makes these concept vehicles special, you ask? Well, they're both fully functional and were made by students from the university's top-ranked degree programs within a year. Called the Aether and Tyr, both EV concepts were made under strict guidelines, including time constraints, which means they were created like real products for real people. Apart from showcasing their talents, the EV concepts are also focused on Gen Zs - an age group which, according to SCAD, doesn't look forward to driving anymore, with 75% of them not wanting to get their driver's licenses.



Read Article