General Motor's Hydrogen Program Dies With A Whimper

General Motors has officially ended development of its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology under its HYDROTEC brand, signaling a significant shift in strategy as the automaker doubles down on electric vehicles and battery innovation.

While GM will continue producing hydrogen fuel cells for stationary and industrial applications through Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC, a joint venture with Honda, it has halted all work on advancing the next generation of automotive fuel cell systems.



The move underscores a broader trend in the auto industry: major carmakers are increasingly stepping away from hydrogen passenger vehicles in favor of battery-electric technology, which has achieved far greater market traction, cost reduction, and infrastructure support.