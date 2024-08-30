General Motors Cancels Brightdrop EV Division - Moves Vans Under Chevrolet Banner

Reading between the lines, the Detroit-based automaker wants to broaden the appeal of the all-electric vans by giving them a familiar badge. There's more to this change of heart than branding, though, for said EVs will benefit from Chevrolet's much larger sales and service dealer network for commercial vehicles.

Speaking of which, Chevy lists a grand total of eight commercial models on its website at press time, beginning with the mid-size Colorado and half-ton Silverado. The remainder comprises the Express Cutaway and Express Van, followed by the Silverado HD, the Silverado 3500 HD Chassis Cab, the Isuzu-based Low Cab Forward, and – finally – the Silverado 4500 HD through 6500 HD line.