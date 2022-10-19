General Motors Caught Benchmarking Rivian R1S Electric SUV

A Rivian R1S was spotted being driven by General Motors (GM) competitive benchmarking team near the automaker’s Proving Ground, its product development and durability testing facility located at 3300, General Motors Rd. The legacy automaker has plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025 and has been seen benchmarking several EVs earlier this year.

Earlier this spring, it was spotted benchmarking the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Model X. For GM to successfully meet the aforementioned goal of launching 30 EVs by 2025, which isn’t that far away, it needs to ensure its vehicles are competitive against its rivals.