General Motors Concerned They Can't Meet 2035 Deadline For All EV Fleet

Many manufacturers have vowed to eliminate all types of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles from their lineups within the next decade or so and General Motors is no exception. GM has officially announced it wants to have an EV-only lineup by the year 2035 and that it wants to stick to the time frame it has set for itself to make the switch, but it seems not everybody in the company is convinced it can be done this quickly.

GM still wants to go EV-only, but it may not happen by 2035 if doing so would negatively affect the company and make it lose some of its business. Automotive News quotes GM North America chief, Steve Carlisle, who said



