General Motors Could Redfine The Wagon If It Had The Courage To Bring This Model To The US

Station wagons are losing ground in a market where all customers want are crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. However, with the design being one of the most important factors when buying a car, this wagon might stand a chance.



General Motors has unveiled the first design images of the Wuling Starlight, a future variant of the midsize new energy vehicle (NEV) that debuted last year as a sedan built exclusively for the Chinese market. The sedan is available as both a plug-i hybrid and a fully electric vehicle, so we can expect the same from the wagon.



The model has not been confirmed for production yet. But with the joint venture's intentions of rolling out several body styles of the model, this should only be a matter of time.





Read Article