General Motors Delivers Its First Patriot Missile Parts Just 22 Days After Agreeing To Do So

General Motors has officially entered the missile production business through a partnership with Lockheed Martin. Together, the companies build critical housing components for the Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors, the premier terminal defense layer for the MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, widely regarded as some of the most agile and technologically sophisticated interceptors in the world. Lockheed Martin announced that GM Defense delivered its initial batch of metal castings, which serve as the outer shells for the missiles, just 22 days after signing a formal contract on August 6. This fast-tracked turnaround bypasses the traditional defense production cycles that typically require months or years to fulfill.



Read Article