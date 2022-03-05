General Motors Design Teases Z06 Powered Cadillac Concept

Well, most fans would have expected an independent virtual automotive artist to imagine what might have been if Cadillac joined Chevrolet and still offered a cool two-door sports car powered by lots of ponies. Alas, this “effortless” ideation sketch that seemingly depicts a “squished” yet feisty and edgy Caddy came out officially, by way of GM Design’s social media account.



And that is what probably makes it even harder for fans to cope with it. A wishful thinking idea from someone who does not have access to the GM backstage is easier to grasp than an official ideation sketch from a virtual artist like Robin Krieg, the Lead Exterior Designer at Cadillac. So, it might not be that surprising a part of the audience did not appreciate the pun.



