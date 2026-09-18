General Motors Drops Self Destructing Small Block V8s For All New Design

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:37:56 AM

Views : 340 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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General Motors finally put real numbers behind the small blocks that power the redesigned Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500. The 5.7- and 6.6-liter mills held back the fine print until now, including their official regular production option codes.
    
L76 is the designation of the lesser engine, which replaces the old 5.3-liter small block. This unit makes 402 horsepower and 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of twist. Upgrading to the L78 gives prospective customers 481 horsepower and 501 pound-feet (679 Newton-meters) to play with, enough to make this 6.6-liter engine the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 gasser in the half-ton segment.
 


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General Motors Drops Self Destructing Small Block V8s For All New Design

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