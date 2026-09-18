General Motors Drops Self Destructing Small Block V8s For All New Design

General Motors finally put real numbers behind the small blocks that power the redesigned Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500. The 5.7- and 6.6-liter mills held back the fine print until now, including their official regular production option codes.

L76 is the designation of the lesser engine, which replaces the old 5.3-liter small block. This unit makes 402 horsepower and 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of twist. Upgrading to the L78 gives prospective customers 481 horsepower and 501 pound-feet (679 Newton-meters) to play with, enough to make this 6.6-liter engine the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 gasser in the half-ton segment.