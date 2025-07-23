General Motors Files Patent For Emotional Support AI

General Motors has filed a patent for a system that uses the sensors in a vehicle to suss out the occupant's emotional state. And then, based on the readings, the car will adjust parameters on systems like lighting and environmental controls. Using the available sensors and machine learning (what we've come as a society to call AI), the system would be able to determine if the driver is in a positive or negative state and provide emotional support. Yes, your Chevy Suburban could emotionally support you if you're sad about getting 15 miles per gallon. The patent suggests using one or more sensors, but a diagram references voice, heart rate, and a video camera. For a negative emotional state, the system would seek to use things like ambient lighting and music to improve your mood.



