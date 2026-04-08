General Motors Geenlights A Camaro Replacement

General Motors pulled the plug on the Chevrolet Camaro in December 2023, with no plans for a successor whatsoever. Fast forward to 2026, and the auto giant greenlights the return of the beloved nameplate. The good news for purists is that it won’t be an EV.

Low sales volume, shifting manufacturing priorities, and a strategic 180 toward electric vehicles led to the decision of killing the legendary Chevrolet Camaro. There was no longer room for a muscle car in the GM portfolio.

Besides, Stellantis was retiring the Dodge Charger and Challenger, a decision that left the Ford Mustang as the sole survivor in the segment. Today, it still is America’s only muscle car with a V8 engine under the hood, while Dodge is trying to make up for the lost time and regain its territory in the segment with the new-generation Charger, powered by the Hurricane inline-six.