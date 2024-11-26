General Motors Gets The Green Light To Enter Formula 1

General Motors, which has enjoyed great success in both NASCAR and sportscar racing, has never competed in the highest echelon of motorsport.

However, the Detriot car mega giant announced its intention to join the sport as early as 2023 when it partnered with Michael Andretti's Andretti Global team through its Cadillac brand.

Andretti, who had competed in F1 for a single, albeit unhappy season with McLaren in 1993, had his entry suffer several stumbling blocks. The current ten teams expressed their concerns over prize money being diluted if another team joined the grid, while the owners of the Formula One Group seemed uninterested in expansion.