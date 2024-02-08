General Motors Implements New Performance Ratings - Top Performers Rewarded Big, Those That Are Average Or Below Need To Leave

 General Motors, opens new tab is changing the way it rates the performance of its salaried employees in the U.S. in a move to better reward high-performers and put pressure on low-performers to improve or leave.
 
According to an internal memo viewed by Reuters, the Detroit automaker is now rewarding its top 5% of employees with 150% bonuses, higher than what was available in the previous system, to better attract and retain the talent needed to achieve its goals in the cut-throat automotive transformation to electric vehicles.


