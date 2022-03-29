General Motors Is Finally Benchmarking A Tesla Model S Plaid

A Tesla Model S Plaid has been spotted being benchmarked by General Motors. This suggests that the veteran American automaker is getting pretty serious in its modern electric vehicle program.

GM’s rollout of its modern electric vehicles has been quite deliberate, with the company only selling 26 battery-electric cars in the fourth quarter of 2021. Yet the company has plans to launch 30 new EV models by the 2025 calendar year. Achieving such a goal would require GM to put the pedal to the metal in its efforts to develop and release its modern electric vehicle lineup.