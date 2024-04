General Motors axed the introduction of the cheapest GMC Hummer EV trim level known as the EV2, according to unnamed sources within the company quoted by GM Authority.

The GMC Hummer EV2 was announced in 2021 with a starting price of $79,995 (excluding the $2,295 destination charge) but it never made it into production. It was supposed to go on sale this spring as the cheapest version of the not-so-cheap EV, but it seems like GM’s plans have changed.