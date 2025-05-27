General Motors Knew About Self Destructing Truck V8s For Over Two Years And Did Nothing

It didn’t take long for General Motors to go from announcing a massive recall to facing a class action lawsuit. Just a few weeks after GM recalled nearly 600,000 trucks and SUVs in the States due to potentially defective 6.2-liter V8 engines, the automaker has now been slapped with a lawsuit over the same issue.

A Michigan-based class action, which is demanding a jury trial, alleges that GM has known about these engine problems for years, yet failed to notify those who purchased or leased affected vehicles.