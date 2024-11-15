General Motors Lays Off 1,000 Workers In Cost Cutting Move

General Motors laid off roughly 1,000 employees on Friday as the automaker attempts to cut costs and realign priorities amid changing market conditions, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The layoffs, which were announced Friday morning to those impacted, were across the business. Some were due to poor performance, while others were part of a review to reorganize priorities by the automaker, according to the person, who agreed to speak about the decision on the condition of anonymity.

A majority of the employees impacted were in suburban Detroit at the automaker’s global technical center in Warren, Michigan, the person said. A small number of hourly employees were included in the layoffs.