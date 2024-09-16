General Motors May Skirt Biden EV Tariffs By Using Chinese Batteries Built In The US By A Japanese Company

GM is exploring the possibility of sourcing electric vehicle batteries utilizing technology from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, more commonly known as CATL, the world’s largest EV battery producer. However, rather than manufacturing these batteries in China, they could be produced at a new site in the US, potentially mitigating geopolitical risks and enhancing local production capabilities.

According to unnamed sources, GM might secure these batteries from a factory operated by Japanese firm TDK Corp. This facility could be established in the southern US, promising the creation of over 1,000 new jobs and bolstering local economies.