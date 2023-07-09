General Motors Not Impressed With UAW Demand For 46% Pay Increase - Offers 10% Instead

General Motors Co. on Thursday provided a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers that includes a 10% wage increase for most employees — the highest increase offered since 1999, the company said.

GM also provided a detailed offer letter to its employees internally at its manufacturing plants and through its GM Negotiations website. GM employs about 46,000 UAW-represented workers in the United States.

GM's counter proposal on economic issues came after the UAW last week filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the Detroit automaker as well as Stellantis NV.

The UAW is seeking a 46% wage hike over four years. Union President Shawn Fain on Friday called GM's offer "insulting."