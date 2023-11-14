General Motors Officially Becomes A Formula 1 Engine Supplier

Cadillac has announced that from 2028, General Motors will be an official Formula 1 Power Unit manufacturer, joining the likes of Mercedes, Ford, Honda, Renault, and Ferrari as official engine manufacturers for the pinnacle of open-wheel motor racing. This follows the FIA's approval of the joint Andretti Cadillac venture to join the Formula grid, pending approval from Formula One Management.



It is believed that should Andretti Autosport receive approval - it is already developing a car for the 2025 season - it would utilize Renault powertrains for the time being. This would give Cadillac time to develop an all-new hybrid V6 powertrain.





