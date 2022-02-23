General Motors Phases Out Ability For Drivers To Place Mobile Orders

As great as it is to own a modern, connected vehicle that can receive new features via over-the-air software updates and subscription services, there's also a bad side to the technology. Essentially, automakers can take away certain features as quickly as they've been added and there's not much that you can do about it.

A case in point is the Marketplace app from General Motors. It began rolling out in 2017 and allowed GM vehicle owners to do things like make a restaurant reservation or prepay for gas via the car's touchscreen interface. But now GM is phasing out the Marketplace app on millions of vehicles as the company looks to overhaul its subscription services as a whole.