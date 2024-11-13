General Motors Recalls 462,000 Diesel Engined SUVs For Bad Transmissions

General Motors on Wednesday said it is recalling nearly 462,000 diesel-engine SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. because of a faulty transmission control valve that may fail and cause the rear wheels to lockup, increasing the risk of a crash.



Drivers whose vehicles are affected by the transmission issue may experience harsh shifting ahead of any wheel problems, according to the automaker.



"A transmission control valve in some of these vehicles may be susceptible to excess wear over time, resulting in a gradual loss of pressure within the valve that can cause harsh shifting. In rare cases, the rear wheels may experience a momentary lockup," according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.