General Motors Says EV Heavy Duty Truck Will Be Here In 3 Years

Along with Chevrolet’s newly unveiled light-duty Silverado EV, GM CEO Mary Barra also announced that the company would be producing all-electric heavy-duty pickup trucks in the future.

“As previously announced, our plan is to have all new light-duty vehicles be electric by 2035,” Barra said during her keynote address. “And today, I’m pleased to announce that we’ll introduce all-electric heavy-duty vehicles on that same timetable. These all-electric HD trucks will be engineered to deliver effortless heavy-duty hauling and towing while offering customers amazing new features and a range needed to get the toughest jobs done.”