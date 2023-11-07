General Motors Says Is May Not Have The Ability To Meet New EPA Emission Rules

The EPA said in April the proposed 2027-2032 standards would cut emissions by 56 percent compared with the existing 2026 requirements, or 13 percent annual average pollution cuts. The EPA estimates would result in 60 percent of new vehicles by 2030 being electric and 67 percent by 2032.

Last week, a group representing major automakers including GM said the EPA proposal was “neither reasonable nor achievable” and recommended “adopting requirements for 40 to 50 percent (electric, plug-in electric and fuel vehicles) in 2030 with continued increases through 2032.”

GM said it supported the “original goals” outlined in President Joe Biden’s August 2021 executive order of 50 percent of new vehicles as EVs or plug-in hybrids by 2030. It said the goals “represent the appropriate path toward all EVs by 2035 … These goals also recognize the profound uncertainties of supply chain, manufacturing, infrastructure, and consumer market dynamics.”