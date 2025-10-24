General Motors Slashes Hundreds Of Jobs In Push To Give Investors More Profits

General Motors Co. cut hundreds of jobs on Friday, just days after raising its profit guidance for the year in a move that sent the shares soaring.

The automaker laid off more than 200 salaried staff, mostly at its Technical Center in Warren. The message was delivered around 7 a.m., when the company called some of the affected employees to a Slack channel to say that the firings were due to “business conditions” and not their performance, according to people familiar with the meeting who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.