General Motors Slips In Price Increases For Every Model They Sell

General Motors quietly hiked prices for nearly every car across its range, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Buick models. The increases aren't surprising in a market still constrained by a lack of supply and with high energy prices affecting the cost of transport.

As reported by GM Authority, the destination freight charge for many of GM's regular-sized vehicles has been hiked up by $200, from $1,195 to $1,395. This change affects the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Equinox, Blazer, and Buick Enclave. The Corvette has had its destination fee bumped up by $100 to $1,395 as well. The result is a functional $200 bump to pricing across the range, despite MSRP otherwise remaining the same.



