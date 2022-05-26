General Motors Suffers Data Breach - Customer Personal Information Compromised

General Motors has confirmed it has suffered a data breach as a result of a cyberattack that occurred in April. The company said the breach was detected following suspicious activity on GM online accounts, reports. The motive behind the attack is unclear, however, the incident has led to the unauthorized redemption of reward points for gift cards.

In response, GM promptly informed users of the attack and required them to reset their passwords. GM also disabled one of the features related to the online accounts of users. The communique sent out to GM customers notes that cybercriminals may have gained access to personal information, such as email and residential addresses.