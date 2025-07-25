General Motors Takes The Covers Off Of Sleek Concept - So Why Doesn't The Real Corvette Look This Good?

General Motors has just taken the wraps off the California Corvette concept car, the second of a trio of bold design studies, scheduled to debut throughout 2025. Developed by GM's Advanced Design studios in Pasadena, the radical interpretation of the Corvette is a hypercar infused with Southern California vibes and futuristic flair.

The California Corvette concept car follows the design studies unveiled by the UK-based GM design studio earlier this year. However, this one found inspiration in the Southern Californian lifestyle. It may not be the right car to take you to the beach for a surf day, but it sure looks like a lot of fun.



GM's Vice President of Global Design revealed that it all started when they invited multiple studios to envision Corvette-inspired hypercars. "The California team has delivered a complementary study that honors Corvette's legendary performance while infusing it with their own distinctive vision," Bryan Nesbitt explained.