General Motors Tells Suppliers It Is Increasing EV Production Six Fold

General Motors told its suppliers that it plans to increase the production of its electric trucks and the Cadillac Lyriq SUV by more than six times in an attempt to keep pace with industry leaders.

As the electric automotive market continues to become more competitive and has been dominated by smaller, EV-only companies, legacy automakers are ramping production and flexing their capacities in an effort to catch up. Ford recently announced that it would expand production of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, aiming to produce 600,000 electric units in just 22 months.