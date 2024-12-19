General Motors Tells You It Can Do Better Than Apple Car Play But Ranks Dead Last In JD Power App Functionality Study

Connectivity-related issues remain a significant hurdle for manufacturers’ mobile apps for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App Report,SM released today. Nearly one-third (32%) of owners said they experienced app connectivity issues, a slight increase from 29% in 2023. Additionally, 61% of respondents stated that the app's connection to the vehicle is slow, occurring occasionally, frequently or every time they use it.



App response times remain a critical aspect of the overall experience, with 73% of respondents saying that 10 seconds is the maximum acceptable time to execute a function and receive confirmation. Despite these challenges, 77% of surveyed respondents said they use their brand’s app at least occasionally, highlighting its continued importance in the ownership experience. “That’s why it’s beneficial for manufacturers to continue addressing performance gaps and ensuring competitiveness in the market,” said Violet Allmandinger, mobile apps lead at J.D. Power. “Automakers have made improvements in app features, improved response times and fixed connectivity gaps but, to improve customer satisfaction, they need to deliver core features that perform reliably.” Following are some key findings of the 2024 report: High demand for security features: A notable 83% of respondents expressed a desire for apps to include vehicle camera viewing and security warnings, highlighting a significant gap in current offerings. Low interest in in-app vehicle marketplaces: While 27% of apps include a marketplace feature, 72% of respondents said they do not want it. This highlights the need for manufacturers to focus on more practical and widely desired functionalities. Vehicle status updates still lag: Many apps fail to deliver timely updates for vehicle locks, windows and doors, but 92% of owners say they want to be able to check their vehicle status. This topic remains a point of frustration throughout the industry.

Feature limitations and cost concerns drive disengagement: Among owners who discontinued using their brand’s app, 25% cited a lack of desired capabilities and 45% said they don’t need the app. When asked what would encourage them to return, 25% identified pricing as a key aspect for continued usage across the industry.











Gap between importance and satisfaction in app performance: Among the key performance indicators (KPIs), owners rated the importance of navigating through the app as 7.5 (on a 10-point scale), but satisfaction with the KPI is just 6.5. Additionally, speed of the app—specifically the execution of remote controls and status functions—is 7.4 but satisfaction with the KPI is 6.2, revealing critical areas for improvement.

Report Rankings

MyHyundai with Bluelink ranks highest overall and highest among mass market brands’ ICE vehicle mobile apps with a score of 895 (on a 1,000-point scale). Kia Access (843) ranks second and MyNISSAN (770) ranks third. Genesis Intelligent Assistant ranks highest among premium brands’ ICE vehicle mobile apps with a score of 874. Mercedes-Benz (821) ranks second and My BMW (815) ranks third. The U.S. OEM ICE App Report gauges ICE vehicle owners’ experience with their brand’s mobile app. Insights are derived from surveying ICE vehicle owners and an assessment of the most relevant ICE vehicle mobile apps. Results are based on a standardized assessment approach relying on more than 280 best practices for vehicle apps that include more than 150 mobile app functionality specific attributes. The report includes apps from the top 33 award-eligible branded apps that sell ICE vehicles in the United States. Additionally, more than 1,900 ICE vehicle owners in the United States were surveyed between October-November 2024 to gather insights on app connectivity issues; app usage; feature desirability; and app overall execution.



