General Motors Temporarily Laying Off Workers At Detroit EV Factory After Public Shows Almost Zero Interest In Owning One

General Motors Co. is slowing production of two electric SUVs at Detroit's Factory Zero plant amid lower-than-expected U.S. interest in battery-powered vehicles.

The automaker confirmed Thursday that it will shut down one shift each for the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ from Sept. 2 to Oct. 6; the move was first reported by the Detroit Free Press. Production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups at the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be unchanged.