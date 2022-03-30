General Motors To Expedite $100,000 EV Hummer Production With Dealership Lots Empty Of Affordable Vehicles

General Motors (GM) is expediting Hummer EV production after receiving more than 65,000 reservations. Production's actually slightly ahead of plan, and we're putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought. We’re seeing momentum building,” Duncan Aldred, GMC’s Global Vice President, told CNBC. He also stated that GM Hummer EV reservations had exceeded expectations. Once again, the demand for electric vehicles remains strong. Ford was in a similar situation with the Mustang Mach-E.



