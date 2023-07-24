General Motors To Move Down Market With EVs After Lukewarm Sales In Pricier Segments

General Motors is accelerating its push towards electric vehicles (EVs) with a strategic plan that includes expanding into various segments of the market and offering more affordable options. The company’s CEO, Barra, highlighted the increasing excitement surrounding their EV lineup, indicating a growing demand among consumers. This buzz reinforces their belief in the effectiveness of their multi-pronged approach, which involves multiple brands, segments, and price points to cater to a broader retail market.

