General Motors To Repurpose Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology To Power Charging Stations

GM takes hydrogen fuel cell technology seriously and sees it as an important part for future zero-emissions growth in bigger vehicles. But this tech has far more commercial applications, and GM highlights some of them in its latest press release.

The automaker currently has several Hydrotec fuel cell technology projects in development, from heavy-duty trucks to aerospace and locomotives. Beyond those, GM is also planning multiple Hydrotec-based power generators, all powered by its Generation 2 Hydrotec fuel cell power cubes.