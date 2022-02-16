General Motors To Restart Bolt Production Right After April Fools Day

GM’s Orion Township, Michigan plant will remain idle until April 4, 2022, when the automaker will restart production of the Chevrolet Bolt.

By doing so, the Detroit Free Press reports that the automaker will be able to continue replacing battery packs on vehicles that were recalled following a series of fires.

“Our unprecedented decision to idle Bolt EV and EUV production over the past months has enabled us to prioritize battery module replacements,” GM Spokesman Dan Flores told the outlet. “As a result, we’ve made replacements available to Bolt EV owners who were in our high priority groups.”