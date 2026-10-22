General Motors To Use Enterprise Wide AI To Cut New Vehicle Development Time To Just Over 2 Years

General Motors, the largest US automaker, usually lets its main brands like Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC ‘do the talking’ about what’s new and upcoming. Not recently, and not this time around, as they just wrapped up the GM Forward 2026 event

Sure, there’s also the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which just designed a custom Texas-themed livery for the upcoming United States Grand Prix, but GM as a whole has been very active thanks to the GM Forward 2026 event, announcing how they are “building toward a future that gives people more capability, more confidence, and ultimately, more time for what matters most:” through a combination of AI, software-defined platforms, intelligent manufacturing, and trusted autonomy, of course.



Read Article