General Motors Told Cruise Employees They Would Be Losing Their Jobs Via Slack Message

It’s been a long, bumpy road for Cruise, a General Motors-run company tasked with taking on major players like Waymo in the self-driving shuttle ring. The division is shutting down, and management reportedly shared the news with employees via workplace communication system Slack. Speaking to TechCrunch, Cruise employees who asked to remain anonymous said they learned their days at the California-owned company were numbered after CEO Marc Whitten broke the news in a Slack messaging channel used for corporate announcements. Executives later called what’s described as a short “all-hands” meeting to provide additional information, according to the website, but it sounds like details about what’s next for the people who work at Cruise remain unclear. Employees said that they were “surprised” and “blindsided” by the announcement.



