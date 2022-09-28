General Motors Walks Back Return To Office Mandate After Employee Backlash

General Motors is conducting damage control around its return-to-office plans after a Friday afternoon message to employees spurred backlash and confusion.
The company’s senior leadership team on Friday said corporate workers would be required to return to physical locations at least three days a week, beginning later this year, in what the company called an evolution of its current remote work policies.
On Tuesday, a second message walked back that timing and clarified the company won’t be mandating specific in-office days, instead leaving that decision to individual teams.
Read Article